Mwaure Waihiga to vie for president with Agano Party

Thomas Bosire

Waihiga Mwaura’s father, SC Mwaure Waihiga, joins 2022 race to State House

Agano Party of Kenya presidential aspirant, Senior Counsel David Mwaure Waihiga
Senior Counsel and Agano Party leader David Mwaure Waihiga has declared his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the upcoming August General Election.

He was endorsed by the Agano party as its presidential flag bearer on Saturday, March 19.

In a National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Guest House in Nairobi, the advocate of the High Court of Kenya was given the party's presidential ticket.

Speaking during the delegates convention, Mwaure stated: “It is time for a change. It is time for Kenya to have new leadership. Kenya will not go anywhere if we elect the very same leaders who have been in power since time immemorial.”

The politician who also doubles as a preacher promised to fight graft once elected president.

He hit out at his competitors, claiming that they had questionable integrity and would be detrimental to the growth and development of the country.

He noted that some individuals vying in the 2022 presidential election have been listed as suspects in some of the country’s biggest scandals including the National Youth Service (NYS), Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), Anglo-leasing, and maize scams.

“It is time to bring an end to the curse and practice of corruption and scandals. When we look at some of our competitors, we see the NYS, KEMSA, MoH, maize, and Anglo-Leasing scandals,” he affirmed.

Based on his manifesto, which he referred to, he vows to be steadfast in offering fresh leadership that will be based on equality, transparency, trustworthiness, liberty, unity and justice.

The Agano party leader has tested the murky waters of politics before. The most recent being in January 2021, his party gave him a direct ticket to run for Nairobi Governor following the impeachment of Mike Sonko, though no fresh election was conducted.

After months in the corridors of justice, Anne Kananu took over as the county's third substantive governor.

In 2011 he made a go at the Kamukunji parliamentary seat under the Agano party ticket after the seat was declared vacant following the nullification of Simon Mbugua's election by the High Court. He was, however, unsuccessful in this ambition but he’s optimistic at clinching the country’s top seat this time around.

Thomas Bosire

How DCI Twitter admin helped arrest 4 KCSE leakage suspects

Grita Muthoni becomes first woman candidate in 2022 presidential election [Video]

Mwaure Waihiga to vie for president with Agano Party

9 heavyweights clamoring for the Kiambu Governor seat

Ben Githae’s friendship with Uhuru influenced his choice of Raila over Ruto

I acted as president, I am becoming a president - Walter Mong'are declares 2022 bid

Kalonzo hints at reunion with Wetangula saying he misses him

6 top aspirants vying for Mombasa Governor

I do not believe circumcision is any test of leadership - Moses Kuria

