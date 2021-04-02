Self-proclaimed Hustler Nation Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi has fired back at COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli after declaring that Deputy President William Ruto will never be the President of Kenya.

In a tweet, Itumbi who is a close ally to DP Ruto, argued that Atwoli has never supported a winning presidential candidate.

“My friend @KoinangeJeff, @AtwoliDza has never supported any winning Presidential Candidate. He waits for others to Vote in a President then he supports them. #HustlerNation will vote in DP @WilliamsRuto as the 5th President & Atwoli will do what he is good at, SHIFT #JKLive” reads Itumbi’s Tweet.

Francis Atwoli, Dennis Itumbi and DP Ruto

On Wednesday, while appearing on #JKLive, Atwoli made it clear that he will stand by his words “Ruto will never be President” till 2022.

“2022 I told you I don’t know who is going to be the President of the republic of Kenya but I know who will not be. That one I told you for free and I don’t want to keep on repeating myself and that person is William Ruto…"

“Who started campaigning first, immediate after the 2017 election before the dust settled down you start campaigning, so our radar is monitoring you, where you’re going? Where do you want to take this country? Instead of rebuilding the economy,” said Atwoli in part.

Asked on whether he supports the proposed impeachment of DP Ruto, Atwoli replied;

“I don’t support impeachment, am not for impeachment. He was democratically elected and I wish he had good adviser he could still be supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta because they were elected together until when IEBC could have declared now we are going for Elections and he could have come up…they were elected together but not on equal terms, one was elected President and the other Deputy. And you need to read your roles well as a Deputy."

The COTU secretary General went on to tell DP Ruto not to take wheelbarrows to western Kenya.

“…Wheelbarrow have been rendered useless…so retrogressively somebody is telling you they want now to bring wheelbarrows and mikokotenis for people. Don’t try to bring that near me or in western Kenya, where we want to change the way of people doing business."