West Pokot Deputy Governor back from USA, plans to oust his boss

Dr. Atudonyang', a neurosurgeon has returned back to the country in a bid to oust his current boss, West Pokot Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo on a KANU ticket.

During an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday night, the Deputy Governor revealed why for the past four years, he has spent majority of his time in Texas.

‘We worked together for a few days and maybe years then at some point I went back to Texas, USA. My absence was beneficial to the people of West Pokot because I still ran the country remotely,” Dr Atudonyang explained.

Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo with DG Nicholas Atudonyang Pulse Live Kenya

He claims his most notable achievement was the increment of the Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) fund to a sum Sh400 million, according to him, the highest of any county.

“I helped by reducing the county’s cost of operation. I am the DG who has done more than others. My office running cost is very low and as a result, we hired more staff with my salary. The county has hired up to 30 people,” he reiterated.

Absconding of duty

In 2020, Senators wanted West Pokot Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to impeach Dr Atudonyang for absconding his duties.

“We want to urge the county assembly [of West Pokot] to institute an impeachment process as provided for in law,” committee chairman Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) said on September 23 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

The committee made the recommendation after Governor John Lonyangapuo wrote to the county assembly, and copied the Senate, seeking their intervention on his absentee deputy.

The committee said there is no provision in law to deal with a deputy governor who has absconded duties, other than impeachment.

According to the Constitution, the office of a deputy governor shall become vacant if the holder of the office dies, resigns in writing to the governor or ceases to be eligible to be elected.

During the interview, he explained why he chose not to resign citing, he considered that as absconding the duties bestowed upon him by West Pokot voters.