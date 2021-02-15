Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji has passed on.

According to his family, Senator Haji has been ailing for some time, and he succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Haji, a career Administrator and a former Cabinet Minister died aged 80.

The Senator had been flown to Turkey for specialized treatment, before he returned to continue with treatment locally.

He recently chaired the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce.

Senator Yusuf Haji is also the father to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Haji will be buried at the Lang'ata Muslim cemetery at 4pm.