Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

Masai was hosting Wajackoya on the AMLive show where they discussed his candidature.

The professor appeared offended after he was asked whether he was ‘winging’ the presidential bid.

Unfortunately, Wajackoya mistook Masai’s question to mean that he was dismissing his political ambitions.

Pulse Live Kenya

“What are you asking me, my friend, did I just join there (presidential election) to joke? I have been to many law schools, did I go there to joke or graduate? Why do you people, including yourself doubt me?” he posed at the journalist.

Masai tried to break down his question and pose it in another way but Wajackoya was more agitated with the line of questioning.

“Don’t ask me things you cannot answer yourself. I cannot come here and you ask me are you winging it? What is winging to Kenyans? To my supporters? I told you I am here to win the elections,” Wajackoya maintained.

To ‘wing it’ is an urban slang that means to do something without much preparation and improvising along the way.

After coming to a mutual understanding of the topic at hand, Wajckoyah apologised to the NTV news anchor for misinterpreting the question.