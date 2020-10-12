Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli has said that he is not a billionaire, but just a man enjoying the sweat of his hard work.

In an altercation between him and Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi on twitter, Atwoli said that unlike the lawyer who was accusing him of being corrupt, he is a generous man who shares what he has with his friends.

He went on to warn that Ahmednasir should not confuse his generosity with being a billionaire, and that Kenyans know his work.

“I‘m not a billionaire. I am just a hardworking man who enjoys the sweat of my work. But unlike you I am a generous man. I share the little that I have with friends. So please don’t confuse my generosity for being a billionaire. Kenyans know me for my work. What are you known for?” said Francis Atwoli.

His remarks came after Ahmednasir said that one day, the Trade Unionist will be forced to explain the source of his wealth which runs into billions.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi

“One day Atwoli will be forced to account for the billions he has...one day...one day....,” tweeted Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

The exchange between the two began after the City Lawyer asked about who had stopped Atwoli from holding the political meetings he previously held at his home in Kajiado.

“Who GAGGED Mzee Francis Atwoli? Is Camp David in Kajiado closed?” asked Ahmednasir.

Atwoli then responded; “I can choose to work from my office in Nakuru; Solidarity building; Khartoum; Brussels or Geneva. While I am currently busy negotiating for salaries in Nakuru you are busy swindling money from clients. The Kajiado meetings are on strategic political issues. I am a trade unionist.”