DCI raid intercepts gov't fertilizer being smuggled out of the country

Denis Mwangi

The fertilizer valued at Sh1.8 million was seized while being prepared for smuggling out of the country

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have apprehended three individuals for their involvement in the theft and smuggling of government-subsidized fertilizer.
The operation took place at a local cereal shop in Matisi market along the busy Kitale-Endebess road, where 739 bags of various fertilizer brands were seized just as they were being prepared for illegal export.

The three suspects, identified as Ali Abdi Fatah, Abdi Jabar Hussein, and Bonface Ouma Awili, were caught red-handed at the Baraka shop cereal store.

The authorities have valued the recovered fertilizer at approximately Sh1.85 million.

This operation by the DCI's Operations Support Unit (OSU) is part of a broader initiative to combat the rising incidents of fertilizer theft from National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots.

These criminal activities not only threaten agricultural productivity but also the economic stability of local farmers who rely on subsidized fertilizers for their crops.

The assortment of seized fertilizers included well-known agricultural brands such as Falcon CAN, Tupande, Mavuno, and KEL Green NPK.

Other brands such as NPSB-OCP, DAP-OCP, FOMI OTESHA, Simba Urea, FALCON Ammonia Sulphate, and NAFAKA Plus were also recovered.

Each bag weighed 50kg, underscoring the scale of the intended smuggling operation.

Moreover, the detectives found several delivery notes originating from various NCPB depots including Kitale, Malaba, Moi's Bridge, Isiolo, and Maua.

These documents are currently under scrutiny for authentication to help trace the broader network involved in this illicit trade.

The site of the raid has been thoroughly processed by Crime Scene Investigators, ensuring that all evidence is secured for the upcoming legal processes.

The suspects are now awaiting their arraignment, facing serious charges related to the theft and smuggling of government property.

This crackdown sends a strong message to those involved in similar crimes, highlighting the government's commitment to safeguarding agricultural resources and supporting local farmers.

The ongoing investigations aim to dismantle networks that undermine national food security and bring the culprits to justice.

