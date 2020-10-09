Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Friday announced that tomorrow, Saturday October 10th will be a public holiday named Huduma Day.

"In line with the provisions of the Public Holidays Act, it is hereby confirmed that October 10th October 2020 will be a public holiday named Huduma Day," the CS said.

October 10th has traditionally been observed as a holiday named Moi Day especially during the era of Kenya's Second President Daniel arap Moi.

However, the Constitution of 2010 removed Moi Day from the list of national holidays, leaving it as a public holiday that was not designated for any specified activities.

The Building Bridges Initiative taskforce last year proposed October 10th to be renamed Huduma Day to be observed through community service.