Disgruntled ODM aspirant who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila [Video]

Denis Mwangi

"Why me? Why me? I am spending millions. I sold my house worth Sh25 million," she lamented.

Migori Woman rep aspirant Fatuma Mohammed who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila Odinga
Migori Woman rep aspirant Fatuma Mohammed who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila Odinga

Migori Woman rep aspirant Fatuma Mohammed stormed the ODM primaries tallying centre at Migori Teachers College, accusing the party of rigging in Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati.

Ms Mohammed who is eyeing the party ticket for a third time, is calling on the party's leadership to exercise impartiality.

She accused the party of favouring her competitor who is also a former women rep who served from 2013 to 2017.

Migori Woman rep aspirant Fatuma Mohammed who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila Odinga
Migori Woman rep aspirant Fatuma Mohammed who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to the media, the politician said that this was the third time ODM was denying her victory after siding with the current woman rep Pamela Odhiambo in 2017.

She was a woman rep in 2013, she did not win. It was negotiated and they took my victory and gave it to Ghati. In 2017 I won by a landslide but they took my victory and gave it to Pamela Odhiambo the current woman rep.

Baba came to Kuria and negotiated with the Kuria community and he told them that Ghati was not a strong candidate but I will nominate her so that the community can feel included in the government. He came a second time and promised again during the burial of the late William Machage,” the disgruntled aspirant said.

Ms Mohammed added that she had tried contacting the ODM National Elections board but it was not helpful.

Migori Woman rep aspirant Fatuma Mohammed who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila Odinga
Migori Woman rep aspirant Fatuma Mohammed who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

I have been very fair to the party, they do wrong to me I kneel down and say its okay Baba but why me? Why me? I am spending millions. I sold my house worth Sh25 million to prove that I want to be the Woman Rep for Migori County,” she lamented.

Denis Mwangi

