Ruto contributes $1 million to end Sudan crisis as world raises $2 billion

The civil war, which has cast a long shadow over the nation, has led to thousands of casualties and displaced millions, escalating to a critical humanitarian crisis.

This significant pledge was announced at the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan & Neighbouring Countries in Paris, France.

President William Ruto contributed one million dollars to the fund, showcasing Kenya's solidarity in the face of regional turmoil.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi participated in the Ministerial Meeting for Advancing the Sudan Peace Initiative Pulse Live Kenya

Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, expressed Kenya's staunch commitment to a peaceful resolution in Sudan.

He advocated for sanctions against those perpetuating the conflict, suggesting that these parties are driven by selfish interests rather than the welfare of the Sudanese people.

"Kenya insists on an immediate ceasefire and the opening of all borders and cross lines to swiftly deliver humanitarian aid," Mudavadi emphasized in the communiqué from the conference.

The conference, convened by France, Germany, and the European Union, was a gathering of international minds, including foreign ministers, representatives of state, international and regional organizations, and civil society.

It focused on finding lasting peace solutions for Sudan.

The delegates shared a deep concern about the escalating conflict and human rights violations in Sudan, pressing for an urgent response to alleviate the crisis.

In a declaration of principles, participants commended the African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and neighboring countries like Kenya for their persistent peace efforts in Sudan.

The call for peace was clear: The warring parties in Sudan must cease hostilities and abide by the commitment from the Jeddah talks, co-facilitated by the AU and IGAD in May 2023.

These talks aimed to protect civilians and pave the way for peaceful negotiations.

The conference also highlighted the importance of stopping foreign actors from providing armed or material support to the warring factions, which could further escalate tensions.

Recognizing the need for coordinated international mediation, the delegates urged the United Nations to engage more actively with a unified diplomatic strategy to foster Sudan’s democratic process and find a path to peace.

The Sudan crisis began in April 2023 following a violent power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).