Sonko breaks silence over allegations of neglecting his 15-year-old daughter

On Monday, May 23, 2022 court documents surfaced detailing that the woman in question is demanding a monthly upkeep of Sh448, 450. She also wants the court to compel the politician to pay the minors school which is sh86, 000 and another Sh30, 450 to cover school related expenses and upkeep for their alleged daughter.

In the court papers, the woman claims that their daughter is currently at home and Sonko should be ordered by the Court to clear fee arrears of Sh37, 000 for her to be allowed back in class.

According to the affidavit, their daughter was born in 2007, adding that she met Sonko in 1999 and their have been affair has been on and off.

Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

The woman claims that in 2018, the former Nairobi County Boss gave her Sh100, 000 for school fees but since then he has abandoned his responsibilities as a father.

“Mr Sonko and I are the biological parents of the minor herein...Mr Sonko has always been defiant and brazen to accept responsibility and assist me with the maintenance of the minor. He has over the years willfully withdrawn support towards the maintenance of the minor thus denying her what is rightfully hers and forcing me to take full responsibility for the minor,” the Court papers read in part.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Mike Sonko has laughed off the claims with an affirmation that he is ready to take care of the said child even if he is not the biological father.

“Ati Sonko in trouble as woman takes him to court over child upkeep. Trouble gani sasa? Just like Jesus said “let children come to me...” Am kindly asking the lady alleging that she has my 15 years old kid to bring the kid to me just the same way her two other kids Jabali and.. ...Riley were recently taken from her by her ex boyfriend Austin who now stays with them at Langata coz huyu dame hutumiya watoi kublackmail ndio apewe doo ya kudunda 24/7. I’ll give the kid the best of what life has to offer,” Sonko said in part.

He added that he is always open to adopting orphans, street families and neglected kids in to his family.

The Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful made it clear that he will not give the woman in question even a single shilling.