National Assembly gives way forward on first sitting of 13th Parliament

National Assembly acting clerk, Serah Kioko, said the session would be held between August 25 and August 26.

She explained that the House would conduct its first sitting upon the notification of the date of the first sitting of the 13th Parliament by the president-elect.

“Whenever a new House is elected, the President, by notice in the Gazette, shall appoint the place and date for the first sitting of the new House, which shall not be more than thirty days after the election,” Article 126 (2).

Pulse Live Kenya

The orientation sessions for MPs-elect will comprise member registration, bio-data capturing, and the issuance of parliamentary identity cards.

The sessions will also feature, among other things, training on how to use the debating Chamber voting system, a tour of Parliament premises, and briefings from the Office of the Clerk on important legislative issues.

Hefty salaries MPs will earn in the 13th Parliament

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has issued new guidelines on how much money state officers in the next government will earn.

In the new guidelines, MPs and Senators will now earn a gross salary of Sh710,000 broken down as Sh426,000 gross salary, Sh150,000 house allowance and Sh134,000 as salary market adjustment.

Speakers of both houses will take home Sh1.16 million, their deputies Sh928,000 and leaders of the majority and minority Sh768,000.

Only committee chairpersons and members will take home sitting allowances after the SRC abolished sitting allowances for plenary sessions.

Currently, MPs receive Sh5,000 for attending plenary sessions, three days a week.

Committee chairpersons will be entitled to Sh15,000 per sitting up to a maximum of Sh240,000, their deputies Sh12,000 per sitting up to a maximum of Sh192,000 and members Sh7,500 up to a maximum of Sh120,000.

Every MP shall be provided with a motor vehicle reimbursement of Sh7,550,000 for the purchase of a not exceeding 3000cc, and car maintenance of Sh356,525 per month.