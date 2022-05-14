Chaos break out as Sonko storms Raila's rally

The rally was peacefully until former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who now has his eyes on the Mombasa gubernatorial race arrived at the venue.

Chaos broke out as rowdy youth turned on Sonko, attacking his convoy and prompting the police who were providing security at the event to lob teargas cannisters.

Earlier on, Sonko who was initially not scheduled to attend the rally boldly announced that he would join the incumbent, Mombasa governor, Hassan Ali Joho, and ODM candidate and Mvita Member of Parliament, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, at the event that was presided over by Raila Odinga.