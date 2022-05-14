RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Chaos break out as Sonko storms Raila's rally

Authors:

Charles Ouma

The agitated crowd attacked Mike Sonko's convoy, prompting the police to lob teargas cannisters into the air

File image of Mike Sonko campaigning in Mombasa
File image of Mike Sonko campaigning in Mombasa

Police were forced to lob teargas cannisters during Azimio One Kenya presidential aspirant, Raila Odinga's rally in Mkomani, Mombasa.

Recommended articles

The rally was peacefully until former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who now has his eyes on the Mombasa gubernatorial race arrived at the venue.

Chaos broke out as rowdy youth turned on Sonko, attacking his convoy and prompting the police who were providing security at the event to lob teargas cannisters.

Earlier on, Sonko who was initially not scheduled to attend the rally boldly announced that he would join the incumbent, Mombasa governor, Hassan Ali Joho, and ODM candidate and Mvita Member of Parliament, Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, at the event that was presided over by Raila Odinga.

More follows...

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua leave Ruto's residence in a huff after heated running mate meeting

Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua leave Ruto's residence in a huff after heated running mate meeting

Chaos break out as Sonko storms Raila's rally

Chaos break out as Sonko storms Raila's rally

Ruto cancels key engagement as search for running mate heats up

Ruto cancels key engagement as search for running mate heats up

Sabina Chege explains how Raila and DP Ruto are different

Sabina Chege explains how Raila and DP Ruto are different

Anxiety builds up as Ruto running mate announcement delays

Anxiety builds up as Ruto running mate announcement delays

I smell a rerun - Kabogo says ahead of unveiling of Ruto’s running mate

I smell a rerun - Kabogo says ahead of unveiling of Ruto’s running mate

Day 1: Nairobi Expressway opened to the public [Video]

Day 1: Nairobi Expressway opened to the public [Video]

Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

DP Ruto’s running mate to be unveiled today

DP Ruto’s running mate to be unveiled today

Trending

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

Kenya Mpya accident photo credits Ma3 route twitter

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

Kibaki's trusted staffers lose jobs

Former President Mwai Kibaki

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

George Okoth with a colleague from the US Army