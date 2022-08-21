Ruto’s 1st promise to Mt Kenya as president-elect

Ruto attended his first thanksgiving service at Gathiru-ini PCEA church, in Githunguri where he thanked voters and disclosed what he had in store for them.

The president-elect explained that his first priority once sworn in will be allocating Sh50 Billion to complete all stalled projects in the region.

He added that this will be done to ensure that projects rolled out with the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration are completed even as his administration also lines up new projects for the region.

"It will be our priority to finish all stalled projects that President Uhuru Kenyatta tried to implement and I will set aside Ksh50 billion for the job. This will range from electricity and road projects," Ruto stated.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua who was in attendance alleged that the region was neglected by the Uhuru Kenyatta administration despite the fact that Ruto was the deputy president and pledged that the trend will change as Kenya Kwanza will give ensure they get their rightful share of the national cake.

Ruto praised voters in the region for backing his bid, noting that they rejected divisive politics of ethnicity to elect Kenya Kwanza leaders.

"If Kenya was to give shares, then majority would have come to Kiambu because it is here where we got majority of votes. If there was Jerusalem in Kenya, then Kiambu could have been the one. I got more votes here more than my own county home, Uasin Gishu County," he stated.

He also assured the region that one of its most accomplished sons, President Uhuru Kenyatta will still continue to be useful even in retirement.

"I thank Uhuru Kenyatta for his contribution for bringing Kenya this far, I assure him that he will have his shared opportunity as retired president. I will build on what we tried to do together and what we did not achieve, we will work on it," Ruto stated.