RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Ruto has slashed Sh300 billion from 2022/23 budget

Denis Mwangi

Ruto reiterated his promise to run an administration that is open and transparent, welcoming oversight from Parliament.

President William Ruto arrives to inspect a guard of honour mounted by KDF in Parliament on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto arrives to inspect a guard of honour mounted by KDF in Parliament on September 29, 2022

President William Ruto made his maiden address in Parliament on Thursday, September 29, 2022, highlighting some of his plans for the next five years.

Recommended articles

In his speech, President Ruto said that for Kenya to grow into an upper middle-income country, the government needs to invest at least 25 per cent of the country’s GDP.

He noted that the current national savings rate is below 10 per cent of the GDP which translates to an investment-savings deficit of 15 per cent of GDP.

Over the last decade, we have sought to close this gap with public borrowing. This year alone, we budgeted to borrow Sh900 billion to finance both development and recurrent expenditure.

The government should never borrow to finance recurrent expenditure. This is not right, prudent or sustainable, it is simply wrong. We must bring ourselves back to sanity,” he said.

President William Ruto arriving in Parliament for his maiden address on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto arriving in Parliament for his maiden address on September 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state instructed the National Treasury to work with ministries to find a way of saving Sh300 billion in this year's budget.

Ruto reiterated his promise to run an administration that is open and transparent, welcoming oversight from Parliament.

He asked MPs to consider revising Standing Orders to allow Cabinet Secretaries to articulate the government’s agenda and answer questions on the floor of the House.

On this matter of oversight and holding government accountable, my administration commits to restoring the place of Parliament in our democracy by respecting the autonomy and oversight authority of Parliament on the executive,” he said.

President Ruto said the government would scale up productivity in agriculture and make sure that every Kenyan farmer, fisherman and pastoralist contributes to sustainable economic growth.

He explained that producing the raw materials required by the agro-industrial and manufacturing value chains would boost Kenya’s export performance, and create millions of jobs.

President William Ruto with Parliament Speakers Amason Kingi (Senate) and Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto with Parliament Speakers Amason Kingi (Senate) and Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) on September 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

This is why we have made available fertilizer for our farmers at cheaper rates of Ksh3500 per 50 kg bag down from Ksh6500. We are exploring further mechanisms to bring these prices down,” he stated.

Ruto reaffirmed his pledge to small traders such as hawkers, and mama mbogas, and vowed to help them earn a decent livelihood.

The head of state noted that affordable credit makes a huge difference in the rate of business growth, urging the Credit Reference Bureau to explore a credit scoring system, which allows banks to apply customer segmentation and at the same time end the stigma of blacklisting.

READ: Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

He announced that the government would allocate Sh50 billion every year to the Hustlers Fund, from which micro, small, and medium enterprises can access affordable credit to start and expand their businesses.

Ruto also pledged to support the provision of land for affordable housing and provide access to cheap and stable funding.

These two measures will allow us to undertake mass housing production, and thereby shape our approach to urban development and spatial planning, which unlike before, will deliver sustainable and inclusive human settlement,” he spoke.

President William Ruto in Parliament for his maiden address on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto in Parliament for his maiden address on September 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state said that the government would submit proposals to provide a framework for a housing off-take plan, which will create incentives for developers to invest more money into the housing strategy on the strength of guaranteed off-take of the completed units.

The president noted that Kenya requires to invest Sh500 billion in water to achieve its targets, which is a lot of money for the government to commit at once.

We will thus adopt a PPP framework by entering into water purchase agreements with investors. This way, we will achieve water for all in less than a decade,” he said.

READ: Ruto's agreement with top bank CEOs on loan defaulters

Speaking on electricity, Ruto said the government would facilitate the development of innovative and effective modalities to provide better off-grid systems, including enabling consumers to form small cooperatives for electricity production.

Concerning health, the head of state vowed to make Universal Health Coverage a reality and liberate Kenyans and their families from the threat of harrowing poverty that stalks them every time a family member falls seriously ill.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Ruto has slashed Sh300 billion from 2022/23 budget

Why Ruto has slashed Sh300 billion from 2022/23 budget

2 Sugoi women stranded for weeks after attending Ruto's inauguration

2 Sugoi women stranded for weeks after attending Ruto's inauguration

7 key changes Ruto has made in his Cabinet

7 key changes Ruto has made in his Cabinet

Breakdown of ODM's Sh10 billion assets

Breakdown of ODM's Sh10 billion assets

Ruto sued over Mutyambai's replacement

Ruto sued over Mutyambai's replacement

Raila's demands after lawyer Paul Gicheru's death

Raila's demands after lawyer Paul Gicheru's death

Ruto's agreement with top bank CEOs on loan defaulters

Ruto's agreement with top bank CEOs on loan defaulters

What next for top exiting Cabinet Secretaries?

What next for top exiting Cabinet Secretaries?

Kabogo: Why Kenyans think he was the biggest loser after Ruto named cabinet

Kabogo: Why Kenyans think he was the biggest loser after Ruto named cabinet

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022

Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

Treasury CS Nominee Njuguna Ndung'u, Health CS Nominee Susan Wafula and Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Muchogu

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru

Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Lawyer Paul Gicheru found dead