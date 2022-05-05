RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

More details about Prof Wajackoyah running mate emerge

Cyprian Kimutai

Justina Wangui Wamae, the running mate of Roots party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah has been described by the latter as a very educated lady judging by her educational background.

Justina Wangui Wamae (left), the running mate of Roots party presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah (right)
After completing her primary school education at a local school, she joined the Limuru Girls High School where she completed her secondary education and sat for her KCSE examinations.

She then joined the Daystar University for a Bachelor of Commerce (Management Information Systems) degree after which she took a Graduate Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Chain Management from the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply.

She later pursued a Masters in Purchasing and Logistics from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

In 2017, Wamae vied for for the Mavoko parliamentary seat in Machakos County but lost to Wiper Party candidate Patrick Makau.

Wajackoyah is the first presidential aspirant to unveil the running mate with the window to submit names of deputies to the IEBC extended to May 16. The Professor is also the first Presidential nominee this year to name a woman as a running mate.

