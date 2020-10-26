President Uhuru Kenyatta has made it clear that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not in his government.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya, during the launch of the BBI Report, Kenyatta stated that the main reason for the handshake and creation of the BBI report was to find a way to healing this country.

In a special way, the Head of State, thanked the ODM Party Leader for being considerate and allowing peace to prevail, when he agreed to have a sit-down with his government.

“… When we sat down to talk, something that was very difficult, for him and also for me and my team, very difficult. But when we got through to it and we spoke and we spoke again, we agreed that we are not here to share positions and we should put our various positions aside.

We agreed that we were coming together with one common agenda, of ensuring that what the people of Kenyan have witnessed in 1992, 2005, 2007 and 2017 Kenyans shall never witness again.

We did not talk about sharing government and as we stand today, he (Raila) is not in government. He is not in government, he never made any demands for government. He never made an y demands for a share of government.

He said lets Us get together and fix that which ails Us, that will allow Us in future to be able to compete without the need for the innocent Kenyans blood being shade.

I want to thank you Raila for that, because you didn’t have to do it” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta went on to thank his deputy, William Ruto for supporting his agenda of uniting the country through the handshake.

“… I want to thank my Deputy President, because all in all, along that line I kept him a breast of what of going on her was part and parcel, am not lying, he is here, you can ask him. He actually helped me identify dome of the Wazee’s I just mentioned here. And the purpose, as I had told him and agreed with Raila was never to talk about what shall happen tomorrow in terms of elective posts” said President Kenyatta.