Raila gives way forward after Supreme Court ruling

Odinga said he respects the court ruling but disagrees with it adding that the language used by the judges in the delivery of their judgement was exaggerated noting that it was incredible for the coalition not winning any of the petitions put forward by their legal team.

“We have taken note of the decision of the supreme court on the presidential election, we have always stood for the rule and the constitution, in this regard we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” Odinga said in his statement.

“Our lawyers proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on our side unfortunately the judges saw it otherwise. We find it incredible that the judges found against us all nine grounds,” he added.

Raila however said that the ruling was not going to mark the end of the movement instead it was going to be a momentum for the push for more transformations.

“This judgement is by no means the end of movement infact it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country into a prosperous democracy where each and every Kenyan can find their full belonging. We thank our supporters and Kenyans across the country,” he said.

Raila said his team was going to communicate plans by the Azimio movement in the near future on the struggle for transparency, accountability and democracy.

Central Organization for Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli on his part said his body had agreed on congratulating the winner of the election petition regardless of who it emerged to be and therefore sent his congratulatory message to the president elect William Ruto.