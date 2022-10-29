Earthquake announcement coming soon-Raila

Raila who was speaking in Siaya County on Friday noted that he will not relent in his quest for a better Kenya, adding that he will reveal his next move soon and show his supporters the direction to take.

"Do not give up. Be strong because I am not yet tired. Should I give up or continue? I will give directions on the path we shall take when the time is right.

"Going forward, we want to bring change to our people so that Kenyans can live a comfortable life. That is what service to the nation is all about," the former Prime Minister explained while addressing mourners at the burial of his wife's bodyguard.

Explaining his silence after Ruto succeeded retired president Uhuru Kenyatta, the Azimio leader noted that he retreated to plan his next move, which he will make public soon.

Pulse Live Kenya

Raila distanced himself from claims that he is pushing for reforms to accumulate power and benefit from the same.

“It is not for Raila or Ida to get something out of it. We can still stay like this and life will move on. So, the things we are doing are not just because we want to get something. We must see change.

“It is not about Raila becoming president. It is about better services – affordable food, clean water, employment to millions of youths and better healthcare for all.” Raila explained.

Retirement plans

He when the time to retire from politics comes, he will peacefully exit the stage.

“People are saying Raila is tired and should retire. I will not stop fighting for a better country. Until such a time when things will be fine in Kenya, we shall continue calling for better governance.

"When my time to retire from politics comes, I will peacefully exit the stage. There shouldn’t be any discussion about that. Our focus now should be reforming the politics of this country so that democracy may thrive,” Raila stated.

Siaya Governor, James Orengo who attended the same function urged Kenyans to prepare for Raila’s upcoming directive, noting that it will surprise many.

Pulse Live Kenya