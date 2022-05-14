Sabina Chege explains how Raila and DP Ruto are different

Chege opined that the two top presidential hopefuls are very different in the ways they think, though having played the political game for some time now.

“Raila is experienced. Nothing excites him. He has gone through pain and suffering. His desire is to see what he fought for and believes in come to fruition. Raila is sincere, composed and reliable. Kenyans will be safe in his hands,” she said.

The lawmaker described Raila as a selfless leader with an iron-like stand on putting the affairs of Kenyans first before his own interests. A trait that influenced her to offer her support for the former Prime Minister's presidential bid.

On the other hand, she noted that DP Ruto is a go getter but he is impatient and this might impede his ascension to power.

Citing the handshake between the Head of State and Odinga in March 2018, she said that decision had fueled DP Ruto’s angst thus making him cut off links with the president.

A move, she says was ill-informed as DP Ruto had a better chance of clinching the top seat after Uhuru’s term ends if only he had looked at the bigger picture behind the coming together of President Kenyatta and Odinga.

"The DP is aggressive. We don’t know if he will decide to change the constitution and stay in power forever. He is selfish and one sees bitterness in him. He is impatient. For him it is either his way or the highway.

“He had a chance to grow and take over the next government but he was impatient. The DP needs time to mature. He is excited and surrounded by young people who are pushing him,” she said in an interview with a local daily.

On the Mt Kenya vote, Chege affirmed that there was still time and Raila will look to change the impression with three months to the elections.

“We are becoming stronger by the day. Our opinion polls show where we are not doing well. For now, Raila is at 30%.

“In the next 90 days, he will be at 45%. It is a journey I am ready to take. The Raila who has been demonised in our region will lead this country,” she said.