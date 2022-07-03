RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ALERT: Scores feared dead as trailer overturns on matatu carrying passengers

Charles Ouma

Eyewitnesses recounted that the trailer overturned on the matatu that was reportedly full of passengers, crushing the matatu under its weight

Scores of passengers are feared dead after a trailer fell on a 14-seater matatu carrying passengers.

The accident happened near Turbo along the Webuye-Eldoret highway on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the trailer overturned on the matatu that was reportedly full of passengers, crushing the matatu under its weight.

Scores are feared dead with some trapped in the mangled wreck with emergency response teams on the ground.

Firefighters based in Uasin Gishu County and the police were among the first to arrive at the scene of the tragic accident and could be seen controlling the traffic and coordinating rescue efforts.

More follows…

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

