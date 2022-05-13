Sonko hits back at DPP Haji over eligibility to run for office

“Impeached governors and those stopped from accessing their office should not be allowed to run for office. There must be respect for the rule of law,” the DPP said.

Through his twitter page, the governor responded arguing that the matter of who could or could not run for office was none of the DPP’s business adding that the courts would be the eventual decisionmakers.

Sonko further said the DPP was after provoking him telling the DPP that he had troubled him enough and would be dealt with only by God.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Let the courts decide. This is none of your business I know you've been sent by your friends the two Mombasa brothers you normally meet at a private apartment at tamarind. You just want to provoke me. Umenidhulumu ya kutosha, hakuna nguvu kushinda nguvu ya Mwenyezi Mungu!” Sonko lamented.

The question of whether impeached governors can ran for office has rocked the electorate with some arguing that the impeached governors were not fit for office.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has however said that as long as there is an existing appeal in the corridors of law then one is eligible to run for office.

Sonko comes to rescue of man jailed for stealing cooking oil & Rice from Naivas Pulse Live Kenya

“The law guides us that if you have been found culpable by a court to have been impeached sufficiently for certain irregularities in the performance of your duties, then if there are existing appeal mechanisms you are still eligible to vie. But if all those mechanisms have been exhausted and the final verdict is uncontested then you shouldn’t run,” IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye said in a past TV interview.