Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

The students are said to have fallen from the first floor of a building block while rushing out of their classroom. The students were running in haste after a fight broke out in the class.

It is alleged that two students had been involved in an altercation when one student pushed the other while throwing punches at each other. Soon after, one student fell to the ground when a steel guard rail on the staircase snapped.

Panicked students rushed out

Panicked onlookers soon rushed out of their classes which later resulted in a stampede. During the stampede some students fell to the ground suffering major injuries.

According to Dr Collins Matemba, Kakamega County Health executive, the injured students were immediately rushed to hospital and a team from the county public works department was sent to the school to examine the structure of the stairs and guard rails.

“A report on the safety of the structure and the design of the guard rails was being prepared by the team,” stated the Daily Nation.

School principal Gerald Orina not only gave details of the severity of the students injuries but also pleaded with parents and guardians to stay calm as they conduct investigations.