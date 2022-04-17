UDA nomination losers decry high fees to lodge appeals

Those dissatisfied with the election results will have to part with up to Sh200,000 besides the nomination fees to have their cases heard by the party’s Dispute Resolution Committee.

For the gubernatorial seats, candidates will pay Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 for Senate while National Assembly and ward representative aspirants will pay Sh20,000.

UDA Dispute Resolutions Chairman Emmanuel Mumia has assured complainants of a fair hearing urging the aggrieved parties to table evidence as well as pay the required fees.

“We encourage the aggrieved parties to show up with their evidence and pay the filing fees. They will all be given an equal chance. We will interrogate the issues before giving recommendations within 24 hours of the filing,” Mumia stated.

Aspirants have, however, termed the fees being charged by the party as a way of blocking them from seeking justice.

Kasarani MP aspirant Boniface Nyamu said not even the High Courts or Court of Appeal charged such high fees.

"We are surprised that UDA is demanding such huge amounts to listen to us. Even the High Court and Court of Appeal filing fees are not that high. They do not want us to seek justice,” Mr Nyamu, a lawyer, stated.

The Elections Act stipulates that disputes arising from party primaries and nominations should be solved first through the party’s internal dispute organ before being forwarded to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal and eventually the High Court.

So far the UDA National Elections Board has directed that nominations be repeated in several wards and constituencies across the country.