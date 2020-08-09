A newly-released poll by Infotrak has listed Makueni county as the happiest county in Kenya.

The county which has seen tremendous development under governor Kivutha Kibwana polled at 64.4%.

West Pokot polled in second at 62.4% followed closely by Machakos at 62.1%.

The two Ukambani region counties making it in the top three slots come as no surprise as multiple reports have consistently ranked governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Kivutha Kibwana as top performers.

Bomet and Kwale closed the top five slots at 61.8% and 61.3 % respectively.

Other counties making it in the top 10 are Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit, Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Mandera respectively.

Nairobi county that has been marred by wrangles and chaos with governor Mike Sonko facing it out with Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Mohammed Badi was ranked number 45 out of the 47 counties, just a slot behind Mombasa under governor Hassan Joho that came in at number 44.

Kisumu was ranked at number 25 in the survey that saw Eastern, Rift Valley and North Eastern region occupy the top three slots.

Central, Western, Nyanza, Coast and Nairobi region came in that order respectively to close that 8 slots.