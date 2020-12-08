Wow Beverages proprietor Humphrey Kariuki is a free man after the courts dismissed tax evasion charges against him.

The businessman had been charged with possession of 80 drums of ethanol worth Sh7.4 million which were believed to have been improperly processed.

Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) failed to present witnesses to support the charges against Mr Kariuki.

The businessman is still facing two other ongoing cases at the courts on similar charges.

"This court finds the DPP has not availed witnesses and l acquit the accused under section 202 of the CPC for want of prosecution," Magistrate Cheruiyot stated.

The suit had been pending in court for a year and four months.