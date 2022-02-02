State House insider speaks on working until 5AM with Uhuru [Video]

Speaking during an interview with Waihiga Mwaura on Tuesday February 1, Nzioka described President Uhuru Kenyatta as a very meticulous person.

He said that on many occasions State House staff would work until early morning and still make it to work the next day.

Nzioka added that President Kenyatta would also sacrifice his sleep to oversee some of the work.

“We sleep in the office, leave at 5:00 a.m. You people will see the president at 10:00 a.m and everything looks good but everyone is operating on one or two hours of sleep,” he explained.

The Chief-of-Staff also disclosed that the Head of State makes sure work is done exactly how he wants it and woe unto those who don’t measure up to the standard that he expects.

“He (President Kenyatta) is so fastidious, he likes to rehearse, he likes to practice, he doesn't like half-baked work so if you give him a half baked product you stay until it's fully cooked,” Nzioka added.

Waita has served President Kenyatta for seven years, he had been working at the nation's leading telecommunications company his appointment as Chief of Staff.

Nzioka explains why he's the best pick for Machakos

Speaking about his own modus operandi Mr Waita, who is vying for the Machakos Governor seat, described himself as an administrator.

“I have no political experience. I am an administrator. I fixed problems for a corporation for 15 years, it is now the leading corporation in Kenya. I fixed problems for my president and my country…

"The county has enough politicians, they don’t need more. I want to help the county manage its money and ensure people get the services they need,” he said.

Nzioka noted that Kenya had gone through an extremely difficult period of heavy investments that have taken a toll on the public exchequer but have set the country on the trajectory for growth.

He added that the reason why Kenya stands out among other countries in the continent is because of its economy and infrastructure which he said is headed in the right direction.

“The economy in terms of pure statistics is healthy and growing well. The next government will need to be more innovative in how it funds public infrastructure and double down,” Nzioka stated.

Waita intends to resign from office on February 9, to focus on his campaign.