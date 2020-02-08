Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has opened up on her special relationship with former President Daniel Moi who died on Tuesday, revealing how Moi gifted her a special gift back in 1997.

Passaris who was speaking on Saturday after viewing the deceased’s body revealed that she met Moi back in 1997 after she was awarded a tender to supply campaign t-shirts.

On Moi’s orders, Passaris would then be given a mobile phone (which was a very expensive and rare gift at the time) to facilitate communication.

“I got my first mobile phone from him in 1997. In 1997 I was running a promotional company doing t-shirts and I got a tender to supply campaign t-shirts for the elections… It was a Motorola… really big. It looked like a walkie talkie and he said to Lukorio who worked at State House give her a mobile phone,” Passaris divulged.

Esther Passaris

Moi would intervene yet again after processing Passari’s payment ammounting to between Ksh 4-5 million was delayed.

Their bond grew further and when Passaris lost a pregnancy around the time, Moi called her to personally express his condolence.

“I also lost my pregnancy during that time. He called me personally and said sorry. They had also held my money they didn’t pay me and he got to hear about it and he called me and got hold of Joshua Kulei and told him pay her,” added Passaris.

Moi would also invite Passaris to her inauguration as the bond grew tighter, with the Nairobi Woman Representative opting to bring her mother along.

“He invited me for his inauguration and he asked me who I want to bring and I said my mother and he said fine give her an invitation. He was quite hands on, very pleasant person.”

“I feel sad that I never got to see him in the recent years but I kept in touch with Gideon to always find out how he was doing. He was always in my prayers,”added Passaris.