A Kisii resident has filed a court petition seeking to compel Safaricom to reveal how much was raised by Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leaders via M-Pesa funds drive to pay striking teachers in 2015.

In 2015 an initiative by Cord coalition revealed it had collected Ksh100,409 from the public through a mobile money account meant to raise funds for Kenya’s striking teachers, Safaricom announced.

During a rally at Uhuru Park Former Primier Raila Odinga announced that he and his co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka had each deposited Ksh100,000 in the M-Pesa account.

This was contradicted by Safaricom a day later who disclosed that only Ksh129,501 had been collected in the campaign.

The M-Pesa paybill account number 672672 was registered on Wednesday by ODM through its then executive director Oduor Ong’wen, records from Safaricom showed.