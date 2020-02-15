DP Ruto roasted by Kenyans on Twitter after his remarks on Echesa’s Sh40B scandal backfired

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, 15 Feb 2020 came face to face with the wrath of angry Kenyans on Twitter after he alleged that Rashid Echesa’s Sh40 billion scandal that has been linked to his office is a smeer campaign by his competitors.

Taking to Twitter, DP Ruto shared a photo of Saturday Standard writing: “The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation”.

Many were quick to remind him that the whole scheme was reportedly plotted and executed by a suspect known to him (Echesa) from Harambee Annex with a number of meetings allegedly held at his boardroom, making it hard to believe that it was a scheme by his competitors.

“How can Eechesa access your boadrooom (where meetings on the scandal were reportedly held) without your knowledge.” Asked one netizen.

File image of DP Ruto with Rashid Echesa

“But your office was (allegedly) used too seal the deal” Ombati Edwin added.

“Wondering about this too. If it were a set up, kwani he's not aware of anything that goes on in his office. That was too close to the center…I'm still not buying this.” Added yet another netizen.

Sir Mancini Mancini was quick to note the speed with which the DP brushed off the matter as a smear campaign rather than waiting for investigations to be complete.

“HOW come you brush off this matter even before investigations are complete? Shouldnt you be encouraging the DCI to execute thorough investigations so that the culprits are brought to book? Shouldnt you be questioning your security detail on how fraudsters accessed your office?” Mancini wrote.

Dennis Savatia and Kenya West agreed that the DP should be left to serve the nation but sought an update on what he had achieved away from the scandals that have left his office smeared in mud.

“Talking of serving the nation, give us the updates of the stadiums you promised and how far Kimwarer and Arror dams are, briefly.” Wrote Kenya West.

@Joshuaikariuki urged that the matter should not be politicized as Kenyans are tired of corruption.

“Let's not politicize this please, we need to Jail someone to end these corrupt thieves from sucking dry our government starting with Echesa ndio tukue serious about corruption. Lets the case go without political interference otherwise, the guy will walk away juu ya politics,”wrote Joshua.

Out of love and admiration, one Douglas Atuti Kombo sought an assurance from the DP that he is not involved in any of the scandals that have seen his name come up.

Atuti wrote: “Every scandal your name comes up sir . We love you but how can we be sure that the things said is not true“.

Others wondered why despite being mentioned as the alleged meeting ground for the scheme, DP Ruto's office is yet to set the record straight in a scandal that continues to taint its image.