Drama in Mombasa after Joho clashes with Sonko

Irene Okere

Drama unfolded in Mombasa County on Tuesday after Governor Hassan Joho and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko clashed at a polling station.

Mike Sonko being whisked away after confrontation with Hassan Joho
Mike Sonko being whisked away after confrontation with Hassan Joho

The two engaged in heated conversation forcing the police officers to intervene and fire in the air to scatter the overwhelming crowd that had gathered to witness the scuffle among the politicians.

According to the report the incident transpired after Sonko had arrived shortly at the Marycliff Primary School polling station from Makupa Police Station then he allegedly met with Hassan Joho and the ODM candidate in the Mombasa gubernatorial race Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir thus leading to the dramatic scene.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

READ :Protest held in Mvita leads to arrest of MP candidate

However, the police officers rushed to the scene of the incident and whisked Sonko away to his vehicle, after firing in the air to chase away dozen of supporters of the rival camps who were charging towards each other.

Speaking to a reporter while being whisked away Sonko claimed that the Azimio La Umoja members were planning to manipulate election results

Wanataka kuiba kura…vitisho iliisha. Wametoka ndio tumetoka, walikuwa wanasema tutoke wabaki peke yao, hatutatishwa tena,”said Sonko.

READ: Ruto receives Mike Sonko in Kenya Kwanza [Photos]

Earlier, the former Nairobi Governor was from the Makupa police station to bail out the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s Mvita MP aspirant Omar Shallo and his Tudor Ward partner Samir Bhalo where there were placed in custody over claims that they were planning to disrupt election at Tudor Village hall

Sonko, at the end of July dumped the Azimio coalition for Kenya Kwanza alliance revealing that he had been promised lucrative deal, including seven high-ranking jobs.

William Ruto welcomes Mike Sonko to Kenya Kwanza in a photo posted on July 30, 2022
William Ruto welcomes Mike Sonko to Kenya Kwanza in a photo posted on July 30, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“Time is not on our side and I have had to sit down as a leader, think about what would be best for my people and I have come to the realisation that I should work with a government that shares the same vision for my people as I and one that benefits them.

"If you're with me na mnipe baraka zenu then I will be signing this agreement in the next 2 hours. Niende nisiende?,” Sonko posted moments before he crossed over to Kenya Kwanza.

Irene Okere

