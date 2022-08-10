RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Theuri was in Jubilee Party before decamping to DP Ruto's UDA

George Theuri and William Ruto at a past rally
George Theuri and William Ruto at a past rally

Outgoing Embakasi West Member of Parliament (MP) George Theuri has conceded defeat – congratulating his able opponent and Jubilee party candidate Mark Mureithi Mwenje.

Recommended articles

Read Also

Theuri thanked the people of Embakasi West Constituency for giving him a chance to serve them for the past 10 years.

The legislator who was the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer in Embakasi West, wished the MP elect, best of luck as he takes over for the next five years.

“I want to take this early opportunity to sincerely thank the entire Embakasi west Constituency for giving me an opportunity to serve you for the past 10yrs. As we begin a new chapter allow me to wish my worthy competitor and the new incoming Embakasi west Mp Hon Mark Mureithi Mwenje Best of luck as you embark to start a new era as Mp elect.

“To all my supporters please let's support Hon Mark Mureithi as he takes over office and accord him the necessary respect the office deserves. Politics is not enemity but competition on better ideas and service to our people,” Theuri said in part.

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concede defeat, congratulates winner
Embakasi West MP George Theuri concede defeat, congratulates winner Embakasi West MP Mark Theuri concede defeat, congratulates winner Pulse Live Kenya

READ: LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

He added that; “In every competition there must be a winner and a looser that's why I George Theuri concede defeat and peaceful hand over the button to my brother so as for the next 5yrs to serve Embakasi west. May God bless you all and my humble appeal let's be peaceful and accord our new Mp support and respect as we start a new era. Congratulations. Hon Mark Mureithi Mwenje,”.

Mark Mureithi Mwenje, the Jubilee Party candidate who emerged victorious in Embakasi West constituency made it known that Theuri had already reached out to him. He acknowledged Theuri’s congratulatory message, saying he is ready to work for his people.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mureithi Mwenje,
Embakasi West MP Mark Mureithi Mwenje,” Embakasi West MP Mark Theuri concede defeat, congratulates winner Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

“I wish to publicly acknowledge and thank Hon. George Theuri for taking the time to call me this morning to wish me well and also for his public statement below to congratulate me as I take on the esteemed leadership of Embakasi West Constituency, granted to me by the Esteemed Voters who have given me an opportunity to serve, Nime-Ahidi, Nita-Timiza. Let us allow The IEBC to formalize and finalize the due process,” Mark Mureithi Mwenje said.

Other politicians who have conceded defeat are Moses Kuria (Kiambu gubernatorial candidate), Cliff Ombeta (Bonchari Constituency) and Naomi Shaban (MP Taveta).

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

How many votes Raila got at Ruto, Uhuru & Karua's polling stations

How many votes Raila got at Ruto, Uhuru & Karua's polling stations

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of election will be declared

IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of election will be declared

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, political analyst Prof. Herman Manyora and Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022

Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after results show Raila beating Ruto

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto with Senator Susan Kihika during campaings in Nakuru on August 5, 2022

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]