Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

Theuri thanked the people of Embakasi West Constituency for giving him a chance to serve them for the past 10 years.

The legislator who was the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer in Embakasi West, wished the MP elect, best of luck as he takes over for the next five years.

“I want to take this early opportunity to sincerely thank the entire Embakasi west Constituency for giving me an opportunity to serve you for the past 10yrs. As we begin a new chapter allow me to wish my worthy competitor and the new incoming Embakasi west Mp Hon Mark Mureithi Mwenje Best of luck as you embark to start a new era as Mp elect.

“To all my supporters please let's support Hon Mark Mureithi as he takes over office and accord him the necessary respect the office deserves. Politics is not enemity but competition on better ideas and service to our people,” Theuri said in part.

Embakasi West MP Mark Theuri concede defeat, congratulates winner Pulse Live Kenya

He added that; “In every competition there must be a winner and a looser that's why I George Theuri concede defeat and peaceful hand over the button to my brother so as for the next 5yrs to serve Embakasi west. May God bless you all and my humble appeal let's be peaceful and accord our new Mp support and respect as we start a new era. Congratulations. Hon Mark Mureithi Mwenje,”.

Mark Mureithi Mwenje, the Jubilee Party candidate who emerged victorious in Embakasi West constituency made it known that Theuri had already reached out to him. He acknowledged Theuri’s congratulatory message, saying he is ready to work for his people.

“I wish to publicly acknowledge and thank Hon. George Theuri for taking the time to call me this morning to wish me well and also for his public statement below to congratulate me as I take on the esteemed leadership of Embakasi West Constituency, granted to me by the Esteemed Voters who have given me an opportunity to serve, Nime-Ahidi, Nita-Timiza. Let us allow The IEBC to formalize and finalize the due process,” Mark Mureithi Mwenje said.