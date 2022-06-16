Simba Arati ready to roar as he secures clearance from IEBC

The clearance comes only hours after the University reiterated that the outgoing MP had successfully completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies between 2014 and 2022.

According to Dr Salome Agnes Awuor, Director of the University's Nairobi Campus, Arati who has currently enrolled for a PhD acquired a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Diplomacy with IT in the School of Humanities and Social Science.

“Mr Arati has been my student since day one. Starting with a degree and then later an MBA. And the evidence is there,” Dr Awuor told reporters.

Dr Awuor further stated that the MP who had completed his undergraduate studies in April 2016 and Masters in April 2022 signed up for a trimester course, where he was able to complete three semesters in a calendar year.

“We run a trimester, meaning that a calendar year has three semesters. Arati successfully completed the 60 units required for one to graduate. We have blended mode of learning and I remember teaching him in Parliament many times,” she said.