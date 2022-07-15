Strategy Raila & Ruto are using to secure majority in National Assembly

A Gazette Notice published by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) indicates that United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party led by Deputy President Ruto, has sponsored the most candidates for the respective elective seats.

For the National Assembly, UDA has fielded 261 candidates out of 290 constituencies in total, followed by Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which has sponsored 181 candidates while Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta comes in third with 178 candidates.

Amani National Congress (ANC) affiliated with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula's Ford Kenya have 71 and 34 respective candidates fighting for a place in the National Assembly.

Other notable parties that have fielded a huge chunk of candidates include Kenya African National Union (KANU) with 78 candidates, Wiper Democratic Movement with 69 candidates and Democratic Action Party-Kenya with 61.

It should be noted the constitution allows for 290 elected members in the National Assembly, 47 women representatives from the counties, 12 members nominated by parliamentary political parties to represent special interests of youth, persons with disabilities and workers.

Azimio has fielded a total of 567 candidates and Kenya Kwanza 366

Out of the 567 candidates from Azimio, 68 are vying for governor against 57 Kenya Kwanza candidates. Azimio further leads in woman rep candidates, fielding 100 as compared to Kenya Kwanza with 68.

Out of the 47 counties, UDA has produced 38 candidates interested in the Senate, and 41 gubernatorial aspirants. The party also has the highest number of candidates vying for county assembly positions.