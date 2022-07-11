RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Prominent politicians dominate Raila's, Ruto's nomination lists

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Despite being in the Kiambu gubernatorial race, Moses Kuria submitted his name as a party nominee

Politicians in 2022 party nomination lists: ODM Chair John Mbadi, Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru, Chama Cha Kazi founder Moses Kuria and Wiper Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla
Politicians in 2022 party nomination lists: ODM Chair John Mbadi, Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru, Chama Cha Kazi founder Moses Kuria and Wiper Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla

With less than a month to the August 2022 elections, politicians from across the political divide are leaving nothing to chance to secure their places in the next parliament with some even nominating themselves.

Recommended articles

Topping the list is Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant Moses Kuria who submitted his name alongside others as nominees of his Chama Cha Kazi party to be considered for nomination to the next parliament, effectively increasing the chances that he will land in parliament even if he losses in the August polls.

The list also features familiar faces with both DP Ruto and Raila Odinga submitting the names of some of their most trusted allies who lost in the party primaries.

True to her prediction, Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru who lost in the UDA party primaries is on the list submitted by UDA for nomination.

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru
Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

The DP Ruto-led party also included the names of Bomet Woman Rep Joyce Korir, Starehe MP Charles Njagua, and Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant Karen Nyamu.

Narok Woman Representative, Soipan Tuya (UDA) and Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko also made it to the list.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok and his Senate counterpart, Isaac Mwaura were however missing from the list.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also followed in the trend, with the names of party officials and loyalists dominating the list.

Party chairman John Mbadi's name was submitted for nomination to the August House. The list also had ODM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma for possible nomination to the senate.

ODM Chair Catherine Mumma
ODM Chair Catherine Mumma Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Irene Mayaka, Umulkher Mohamed, Harold Kipchumba, Mary Mwami, Hillary Ochieng, Naomi Wainaina, Kantim Mwaniki and Hulda Odhiambo were also included to be considered for nomination to National Assembly.

Completing the lists for the various parties were the Secretaries-General for the various outfits with Veronica Maina (UDA), Simon Kamau (ANC), and Shakila Abdalla (Wiper) featuring.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina
UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina Pulse Live Kenya

Wiper party led by Kalonzo Musyoka nominated Anne Kanyi, Jackie Bwire, Abdi Ngurusi Roy Kivusyu, Abubakar Talib, Esther Karbwali, Dorcas Musingi, Nixon Birundu and Daniel Kivilu to the National Assembly.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Prominent politicians dominate Raila's, Ruto's nomination lists

Prominent politicians dominate Raila's, Ruto's nomination lists

Uhuru's Sh100M gift to Eliud Kipchoge finally ready

Uhuru's Sh100M gift to Eliud Kipchoge finally ready

Tactics Raila is using to force his way into government - Ruto

Tactics Raila is using to force his way into government - Ruto

Only survivor in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident reveals last moments before tragedy

Only survivor in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident reveals last moments before tragedy

1 dead after Landcruiser rammed into a matatu in Kwale

1 dead after Landcruiser rammed into a matatu in Kwale

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Ruto confronted Matiang’i and almost slapped me for meeting Uhuru - CS Wamalwa

Ruto confronted Matiang’i and almost slapped me for meeting Uhuru - CS Wamalwa

Tutaenda Nyumbani na wao - Uhuru threatens crackdown on these people [Video]

Tutaenda Nyumbani na wao - Uhuru threatens crackdown on these people [Video]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Raila Odinga dances with Congolese Rhumba singer Mbilia Bel during an Azimio rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on July 9, 2022

Bahati humiliated by Azimio politicians during their Nairobi rally

I have not stepped down for anyone – Bahati forced to clarify

I have suffered - Ruto says on working with Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto

Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Kimani Wamatangi and Moses Kuria on the campaign trail