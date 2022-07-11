Prominent politicians dominate Raila's, Ruto's nomination lists

Topping the list is Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant Moses Kuria who submitted his name alongside others as nominees of his Chama Cha Kazi party to be considered for nomination to the next parliament, effectively increasing the chances that he will land in parliament even if he losses in the August polls.

The list also features familiar faces with both DP Ruto and Raila Odinga submitting the names of some of their most trusted allies who lost in the party primaries.

True to her prediction, Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru who lost in the UDA party primaries is on the list submitted by UDA for nomination.

The DP Ruto-led party also included the names of Bomet Woman Rep Joyce Korir, Starehe MP Charles Njagua, and Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant Karen Nyamu.

Narok Woman Representative, Soipan Tuya (UDA) and Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko also made it to the list.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok and his Senate counterpart, Isaac Mwaura were however missing from the list.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also followed in the trend, with the names of party officials and loyalists dominating the list.

Party chairman John Mbadi's name was submitted for nomination to the August House. The list also had ODM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma for possible nomination to the senate.

Irene Mayaka, Umulkher Mohamed, Harold Kipchumba, Mary Mwami, Hillary Ochieng, Naomi Wainaina, Kantim Mwaniki and Hulda Odhiambo were also included to be considered for nomination to National Assembly.

Completing the lists for the various parties were the Secretaries-General for the various outfits with Veronica Maina (UDA), Simon Kamau (ANC), and Shakila Abdalla (Wiper) featuring.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina