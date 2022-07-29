Kasarani Stadium selected as Nairobi's main tallying centre

The capital city has a total of 2,251,929 registered voters spread out across 17 sub-counties. Each of the sub-counties will also have their own tallying centres.

Starehe sub-county which has the highest number of registered voters at 169,575 will have its tallying centre at Jamhuri High School.

Starehe is made up of five wards; Nairobi South, Pangani, Ngara, Landimawe and Nairobi Central.

Another sub-county with five wards is Mathare which has a total of 123,163 voters. The wards are; Kiamaiko , Mlango Kubwa, Ngei, Mabatini and Huruma.

Makadara made up of four wards; Viwandani, Harambee, Makongeni and Maringo/ Hamza has a total of 126,648 registered voters.

The other sub-counties are: Kamukunji, Embakasi Central, North, South, East and West, Ruaraka, Kibra, Lang'ata, Roysambu, Dagoretti North, Westlands and Kasarani.

Moi International Sports centre will also be the tallying centre for Kasarani sub county, Stima members club (Ruaraka), Mukuru community centre primary (Embakasi South).

Nairobi, county with the biggest population as per the latest census attracted eight candidates. However, only two are expected to garner the most votes; Jubilee party candidate Polycarp Igathe and United Democratic Alliance candidate Johnson Sakaja.