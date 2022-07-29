RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Kasarani Stadium selected as Nairobi's main tallying centre

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Nairobi has a total of 2,251,929 registered voters

Staff from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) empty ballots for counting at a polling station at the Kibra Social Grounds in Nairobi on March 4, 2013 during the elections. (Photo by Georgina Goodwin/AFP via Getty Images)
Staff from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) empty ballots for counting at a polling station at the Kibra Social Grounds in Nairobi on March 4, 2013 during the elections. (Photo by Georgina Goodwin/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents of Nairobi will from August 9, direct their attention to the Moi International Sports Centre at Kasarani, which has been gazetted as the county's main tallying centre.

The capital city has a total of 2,251,929 registered voters spread out across 17 sub-counties. Each of the sub-counties will also have their own tallying centres.

Starehe sub-county which has the highest number of registered voters at 169,575 will have its tallying centre at Jamhuri High School.

Starehe is made up of five wards; Nairobi South, Pangani, Ngara, Landimawe and Nairobi Central.

A poll official stacks ballot boxes that have been tallied on March 5, 2013 next to an armed security officer standing guard over the results at a tallying centre in Kakamega, western Kenya, a day after the country held national elections. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
A poll official stacks ballot boxes that have been tallied on March 5, 2013 next to an armed security officer standing guard over the results at a tallying centre in Kakamega, western Kenya, a day after the country held national elections. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

READ: Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

Another sub-county with five wards is Mathare which has a total of 123,163 voters. The wards are; Kiamaiko , Mlango Kubwa, Ngei, Mabatini and Huruma.

Makadara made up of four wards; Viwandani, Harambee, Makongeni and Maringo/ Hamza has a total of 126,648 registered voters.

The other sub-counties are: Kamukunji, Embakasi Central, North, South, East and West, Ruaraka, Kibra, Lang'ata, Roysambu, Dagoretti North, Westlands and Kasarani.

Moi International Sports centre will also be the tallying centre for Kasarani sub county, Stima members club (Ruaraka), Mukuru community centre primary (Embakasi South).

Voters queue at a polling station at Mutomo primary school in Kiambu on October 26, 2017, as polls opened for presidential elections. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters queue at a polling station at Mutomo primary school in Kiambu on October 26, 2017, as polls opened for presidential elections. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nairobi, county with the biggest population as per the latest census attracted eight candidates. However, only two are expected to garner the most votes; Jubilee party candidate Polycarp Igathe and United Democratic Alliance candidate Johnson Sakaja.

The other six candidates include; independent candidates: Agnes Kagure Kariuki, Esther Waringa Thairu, Usawa Kwa Wote candidate Nancy Wambui Mwadime, United Progressive Alliance candidate Kenneth Nyamwamu, Ford Kenya candidate Cleophas Kiio Mutua and Safina Party candidate Harman Singh Grewal.

READ: All you need to know about the Nairobi gubernatorial candidates

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

