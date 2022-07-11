All you need to know about the Nairobi gubernatorial debate

The debate which has attracted all but one of gubernatorial candidates will be in two stages. The first part will feature candidates who ranked below five percent in the recently held opinion polls.

Out of all the candidates, only two; United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Johnson Sakaja and Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe rank above five percent in the opinion poll.

Therefore, the first part of the debate which will feature six candidates after Denise Kodh of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) pulled out. This debate will take place from 6pm to 7:30pm and will be moderated by journalists; Serfine Achieng’ and Ayub Abdi.

The six candidates include; independent candidates: Agnes Kagure Kariuki, Esther Waringa Thairu, Usawa Kwa Wote candidate Nancy Wambui Mwadime, United Progressive Alliance candidate Kenneth Nyamwamu, Ford Kenya candidate Cleophas Kiio Mutua and Safina Party candidate Harman Singh Grewal.

From exactly 8pm, Nairobians will be tuned in to witness the two horses; Igathe and Sakaja go head to head. The one hour 30 minute session will feature journalists; Mark Masai, Zubeida Kananu and Waihiga Mwaura as the lead moderator.

Kenyans are urged to send their questions for the forthcoming Presidential debate on the secretariat’s website debates.co.ke, through 0796560560, SMS code 22843, or to info@debates.co.ke.