Sonko threatens Chebukati with ICC after IEBC stopped his governor bid

Sonko who was on the campaign trail in Narok County on Saturday, addressed the IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and suggested that Mr Chebukati should be summoned to the Hague over what the former governor termed as going against the law.

Sonko, who is adamant in his bid to succeed Governor Hassan Joho, claimed that Chebukati's decision was rushed, accusing the IEBC of impatience.

“On Monday, there will be a three-bench judge to decide on my case. He could have allowed the case to be determined before making the decision. So, watch out because you can be taken to ICC,” he remarked.

In his defence, the former senator and one-time governor further cited Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke who was given a green light to vie albeit already being convicted by the court.

"I have the utmost respect for Chebukati but the things that he has done, he doesn’t know he can be taken to ICC because he has begun to incite people. There is the case of Sirisia MP John Waluke who was jailed for 67 years and he appealed and was free on bond, he finished his term as MP and has been cleared to vie in the upcoming August 9 poll.

“This is because the law states that once you have been convicted, or any impeachment decision and you have not yet exercised all your options of appeal, then you can still vie in the upcoming elections. So he cleared Waluke and blocked me out of the race," Sonko protested.