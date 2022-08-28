RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Police save MP's home from angry youth protesting his move to Kenya Kwanza

The raid came days after the MP dumped Azimio la Umoja for Kenya Kwanza and was received by president-elect William Ruto

Armed police acted in time to repulse rowdy youth who wanted raided Ugenya MP David Ochieng’s home on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the youth were protesting the lawmaker’s decision to dump Azimio la Umoja and join William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Their plans were however foiled by security agencies who got wind of their plans and repulsed the goons as they attempted to break into the lawmaker’s home.

Earlier on, irate Ugenya residents broke into the constituency CDF office and destroyed property of unknown value, blaming the MP for putting his own interests ahead of their own.

Area sub-county police commander Bernard Wamugunda confirmed the incident noting that investigations have been launched into the incident.

“We are in the process of investigating the two incidents, allow us to complete the investigations then we shall give concrete information,” Wamugunda stated.

This was after President-elect William Ruto hosted Ochieng who was elected on a Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) at his Karen home with the lawmaker formally announcing that he and his MDG party had crossed over to Kenya Kwanza.

The decision was received by protests as his constituents took to the streets express their opposition.

Nation quoted one of the protesters stating that “Ugenya is an Azimio la Umoja zone and nobody will change that. Not even the Member of Parliament. We elected him under the umbrella of Azimio la Umoja”.

"What David has done by taking us to Ruto is a big mistake. Why are you auctioning us off to Ruto? We can't allow it)," Esther Atieno Onyango, one of the residents stated while protesting the move.

