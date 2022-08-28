RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Ruto speaks on Supreme court election petition in Bungoma visit

Charles Ouma

President-elect William Ruto went on the offensive during his Bungoma visit

President-Elect William Ruto
President-Elect William Ruto

President-elect William Ruto was in Bungoma town today, leading a team of Kenya Kwanza leaders at a church service and afterwards a rally.

Ruto, in the company of Bungoma senator-elect Moses Wetangula started off with a church service at Christ the King Cathedral, Bungoma Town.

Afterwards, the president elect traversed the county, addressing a series of roadside rallies and delving into different matters as he hinted at his priorities once he is sworn in should the Supreme Court uphold his win.

He exuded confidence that the Supreme court will uphold his win and reject bribery and intimidation from individuals who he did not mention, alleging that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did the same during the hotly-contested August elections.

Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka
Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Davis Chirchir: I was detained at Bomas, phone and laptop taken away

“Bribery, intimidation and blackmail did not sway IEBC and we are confident that bribery, intimidation and blackmail will not sway our courts, they have demonstrated their independence in the past.

“We are a mature democracy, where we can vote and go back to work the next day and we are proud of it. I want to ask especially our competitors, let us maintain that standard, even as we wait for the decision of the court," Ruto said.

The president-elect explained that his presence in the county was a deliberate choice, noting that he truly appreciates the support he received from the county that saw him trounce Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

“Tulisema liwe liwalo Jumapili ya pili lazima tuje Bungoma kwa sababu nyinyi ni wangwana” Ruto explained.

Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka
Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Commissioner Irene Masit throws Chebukati under the bus over 3 Venezuelans saga

Outlining his priority, Ruto stated that lowering the cost of living is among his top priorities.

He also noted that the CBC is on his radar, joking that parents had shared with him that they are tired of helping students with homework past midnight.

Ruto promised to address the high cost of living and bring it down.

President-Elect William Ruto
President-Elect William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

He also told the crowd that it has been agreed that Moses Wetangula will be the speaker at the national assembly to help the Kenya Kwanza administration drive its agenda in parliament.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tuju exposes 2 secret meetings with Chebukati, Guliye and Marjan

Tuju exposes 2 secret meetings with Chebukati, Guliye and Marjan

Mudavadi heaps praises on Chebukati, asks Kenyans to pray for him

Mudavadi heaps praises on Chebukati, asks Kenyans to pray for him

Ruto speaks on Supreme court election petition in Bungoma visit

Ruto speaks on Supreme court election petition in Bungoma visit

Raila responds to Chebukati’s claims of bribery, attempts to manipulate election results

Raila responds to Chebukati’s claims of bribery, attempts to manipulate election results

Police save MP’s home from angry youth protesting his move to Kenya Kwanza

Police save MP’s home from angry youth protesting his move to Kenya Kwanza

Commissioner Irene Masit throws Chebukati under the bus over 3 Venezuelans saga

Commissioner Irene Masit throws Chebukati under the bus over 3 Venezuelans saga

15-year-old girl gives confesses to murdering her 3 siblings, cousin

15-year-old girl gives confesses to murdering her 3 siblings, cousin

In Cherera’s damaging affidavit: Chebukati secretly printed extra results forms

In Cherera’s damaging affidavit: Chebukati secretly printed extra results forms

Davis Chirchir: I was detained at Bomas, phone and laptop taken away

Davis Chirchir: I was detained at Bomas, phone and laptop taken away

Trending

President elect William Ruto at Sakaja swearing in ceremony

President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

Makueni governor Mutula Kilonzo

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Didmus Barasa pleads not guilty to allegations of Brian Olunga's murder

Didmus Barasa enters plea in Brian Olunga's murder case

Jalango during orientation at the National Assembly

Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts