Ruto speaks on Supreme court election petition in Bungoma visit

Ruto, in the company of Bungoma senator-elect Moses Wetangula started off with a church service at Christ the King Cathedral, Bungoma Town.

Afterwards, the president elect traversed the county, addressing a series of roadside rallies and delving into different matters as he hinted at his priorities once he is sworn in should the Supreme Court uphold his win.

He exuded confidence that the Supreme court will uphold his win and reject bribery and intimidation from individuals who he did not mention, alleging that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did the same during the hotly-contested August elections.

“Bribery, intimidation and blackmail did not sway IEBC and we are confident that bribery, intimidation and blackmail will not sway our courts, they have demonstrated their independence in the past.

“We are a mature democracy, where we can vote and go back to work the next day and we are proud of it. I want to ask especially our competitors, let us maintain that standard, even as we wait for the decision of the court," Ruto said.

The president-elect explained that his presence in the county was a deliberate choice, noting that he truly appreciates the support he received from the county that saw him trounce Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

“Tulisema liwe liwalo Jumapili ya pili lazima tuje Bungoma kwa sababu nyinyi ni wangwana” Ruto explained.

Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka Pulse Live Kenya

Outlining his priority, Ruto stated that lowering the cost of living is among his top priorities.

He also noted that the CBC is on his radar, joking that parents had shared with him that they are tired of helping students with homework past midnight.

Ruto promised to address the high cost of living and bring it down.

