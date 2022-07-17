Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

The invite-only even went down at the Safari Park hotel and raised hundreds of millions of shillings for the Azimio campaigns with just three weeks to the August 9, 2022 elections.

In attendance were deep-pocketed politicians, corporate bigshots and private sector tycoons who coughed up as much as Sh10 million during the event.

The Sunday Nation reported that the exclusive Mt Kenya Foundation billionaires club, made up of businessmen from Central Kenya was well represented at the dinner and flexed their financial muscles in favour of the former Prime Minister.

The publication reported that attendees at the event were placed in different categories with those under the corporate category coughing up Sh10 million for 10 guests while guests under the platinum category paid Sh5 million for five guests.

Sh2 million was paid by those in the ‘premier’ category for three guests while those under and the ‘gold’ category paid Sh1 million for two guests.

The dinner was also open to individual guests who parted with Sh500,000 under the ‘silver’ category.

A plate went for Sh1 million with many exceeding the price tag to give Odinga the much-needed finances to secure victory in August.

The Azimio presidential candidate and his running mate were put to task to explain their strategy to fight corruption and create an enabling environment in which businesses can thrive should they win the August elections.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi who is also the head of Odinga’s campaign secretariat confirmed that about 500 guests attended the dinner under the various categories, with the event having run from about 6:00 p.m. and ended at 11:00 p.m.