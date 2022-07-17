RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

Charles Ouma

Money flowed freely with a senior Azimio official stating “If one person could bring Sh10 million, what would 500 people bring?”

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Senior Counsel Martha Karua
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Senior Counsel Martha Karua

Details have emerged of an exclusive fundraising dinner hosted by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on July 15, 2022.

The invite-only even went down at the Safari Park hotel and raised hundreds of millions of shillings for the Azimio campaigns with just three weeks to the August 9, 2022 elections.

In attendance were deep-pocketed politicians, corporate bigshots and private sector tycoons who coughed up as much as Sh10 million during the event.

Raila Odinga making an address to supporters in Kawangware on Saturday July 16 2022
Raila Odinga making an address to supporters in Kawangware on Saturday July 16 2022 Raila Odinga making an address to supporters in Kawangware on Saturday July 16 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The Sunday Nation reported that the exclusive Mt Kenya Foundation billionaires club, made up of businessmen from Central Kenya was well represented at the dinner and flexed their financial muscles in favour of the former Prime Minister.

READ: Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

The publication reported that attendees at the event were placed in different categories with those under the corporate category coughing up Sh10 million for 10 guests while guests under the platinum category paid Sh5 million for five guests.

Sh2 million was paid by those in the ‘premier’ category for three guests while those under and the ‘gold’ category paid Sh1 million for two guests.

The dinner was also open to individual guests who parted with Sh500,000 under the ‘silver’ category.

A plate went for Sh1 million with many exceeding the price tag to give Odinga the much-needed finances to secure victory in August.

Raila Odinga dances with Congolese Rhumba singer Mbilia Bel during an Azimio rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on July 9, 2022
Raila Odinga dances with Congolese Rhumba singer Mbilia Bel during an Azimio rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on July 9, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio presidential candidate and his running mate were put to task to explain their strategy to fight corruption and create an enabling environment in which businesses can thrive should they win the August elections.

WATCH: Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi who is also the head of Odinga’s campaign secretariat confirmed that about 500 guests attended the dinner under the various categories, with the event having run from about 6:00 p.m. and ended at 11:00 p.m.

Hinting at the hundreds of millions raised, a senior Azimio official told the press: “I’m not authorised to talk about the total money raised but let me ask you, if one person could bring Sh10 million, what would 500 people bring?”

Charles Ouma

