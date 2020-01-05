With political temperatures rising ahead of 2022 elections, the presence of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at an end-year party has stirred the political scene with talks of a mega political alliance and rally in the offing.

The party which as hosted by Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli at his rural home in Ebukwala village, Khwisero Sub-County has come under sharp focus with speculation rife that Odinga has begun assembling his troops.

Among those in attendance were Odinga, his wife Ida, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers chairman Omboko Milemba.

Also present were Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

Among the deliberations at the event was the possibility of Atwoli teaming up with Oparanya and holding a major political rally to rally the region behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Planned mega rally

Coming hot in the heels of the meeting is a mega rally scheduled for January 18 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega with the organizers targeting at least 35,000 participants frome the Western Kenya counties of Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia.

File image of Governor Oparanya with Raila Odinga

Politicians allied to Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi have read malice, alleging that the purpose of the function was to isolate the ANC party boss who is among those tipped to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Coup on Mudavadi

This has sent tongues wagging with a section of politicians alleging that it is a scheme to install a Luhya kingpin ahead of the next General Election with Odinga tipped to benefit from the scheme.

Atwoli however maintains that the 26 Dec 2019 party is a tradition adding that he is at liberty to invite anyone to his home.

“Those who have followed these events may have noted that Raila visits me on December 26 every year. I am not a member of ODM. I am 100 per cent Kanu. There was no politics at my home on the material day,” said Atwoli.

File image of COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli

Mr. Osotsi opines that it is political brokers and racketeers that have gone into panic, stating that “People who have used the Luhya community for political brokerage are now in panic mode and are running scared”.