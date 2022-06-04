RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

We will surrender all government cars — Ruto camp declares

Authors:

Charles Ouma

The law does not allow him to resign when he is vying for presidency, but he will no longer use state vehicles - Didmus Barasa

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati with Dr William Ruto when the Commission cleared the Kenya Kwanza candidate to vie in the 2022 presidential election on June 4, 2022
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati with Dr William Ruto when the Commission cleared the Kenya Kwanza candidate to vie in the 2022 presidential election on June 4, 2022

Deputy President William Ruto will from June 4, 2022 cease to use government vehicles to crisscross the country for campaigns.

Recommended articles

Kimili legislator Didmus Barasa confirmed that the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate will now surrender all government cars.

This is after Ruto was cleared to vie in the 2022 presidential election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), making him a candidate in the contest that will see him face Azimio’s Raila Odinga at the ballot.

Barasa ruled out any chance of the DP Ruto resigning, maintaining that he will continue to hold office and the only thing that will change is the vehicles he will use.

“The law does not allow him to resign when he is vying for presidency, but he will no longer use state vehicles. We will use our personal ones because once he is officially a candidate, we will surrender all government cars,” Barasa noted.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Pulse Live Kenya

DP Ruto’s presidential campaign Director General Josphat Nanok downplayed the impact the changes may have on DP Ruto's mobility, noting that he will continue to use his personal resources and vehicles as he has always done.

“The DP has been using his personal vehicles in his campaign and will continue doing so. As the substantive DP and principal assistant to the current President, he still enjoys the privileges of presidential security protection,” Nanok said.

IEBC has been on the alert over the use of government resources with IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati directing state agencies to impound government vehicles and other state resources deployed to campaigns against the law.

“A member of the commission, any person designated by the Commission or any authorised agency shall have the power to impound or to order the impounding of any state resources that are unlawfully used in an election campaign,” said Mr Chebukati noted in a public notice released last week.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Matiang'i discloses how he will take it if Ruto wins 2022 election

Matiang'i discloses how he will take it if Ruto wins 2022 election

We will surrender all government cars — Ruto camp declares

We will surrender all government cars — Ruto camp declares

Mike Sonko locked out of Mombasa Governor race

Mike Sonko locked out of Mombasa Governor race

Ruto turns to IEBC for help with Nation and 2 Kikuyu vernacular stations

Ruto turns to IEBC for help with Nation and 2 Kikuyu vernacular stations

Inside Ruto's big day with IEBC and plan to paint Nairobi yellow

Inside Ruto's big day with IEBC and plan to "paint Nairobi yellow"

Ruto appoints Kithure Kindiki after losing out on running mate position

Ruto appoints Kithure Kindiki after losing out on running mate position

Ruto's team warms up to Presidential Debate with 3 new demands

Ruto's team warms up to Presidential Debate with 3 new demands

I’ll be back to attend Ruto's swearing-in — Miguna announces

I’ll be back to attend Ruto's swearing-in — Miguna announces

2022 Presidential Debate team responds to Ruto's withdrawal from event

2022 Presidential Debate team responds to Ruto's withdrawal from event

Trending

Legislator retires from politics after 20 years to sell water to residents

A file image of a water bowser

Kalonzo reveals his scheme to succeed Raila

File image of Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka

Ruto's team warms up to Presidential Debate with 3 new demands

File image of Dennis Itumbi with Deputy President William Ruto at a past event

We will surrender all government cars — Ruto camp declares

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati with Dr William Ruto when the Commission cleared the Kenya Kwanza candidate to vie in the 2022 presidential election on June 4, 2022