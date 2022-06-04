We will surrender all government cars — Ruto camp declares

Kimili legislator Didmus Barasa confirmed that the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate will now surrender all government cars.

This is after Ruto was cleared to vie in the 2022 presidential election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), making him a candidate in the contest that will see him face Azimio’s Raila Odinga at the ballot.

Barasa ruled out any chance of the DP Ruto resigning, maintaining that he will continue to hold office and the only thing that will change is the vehicles he will use.

“The law does not allow him to resign when he is vying for presidency, but he will no longer use state vehicles. We will use our personal ones because once he is officially a candidate, we will surrender all government cars,” Barasa noted.

DP Ruto’s presidential campaign Director General Josphat Nanok downplayed the impact the changes may have on DP Ruto's mobility, noting that he will continue to use his personal resources and vehicles as he has always done.

“The DP has been using his personal vehicles in his campaign and will continue doing so. As the substantive DP and principal assistant to the current President, he still enjoys the privileges of presidential security protection,” Nanok said.

IEBC has been on the alert over the use of government resources with IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati directing state agencies to impound government vehicles and other state resources deployed to campaigns against the law.