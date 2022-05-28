Action IEBC will take on politicians using public resources to campaign

The Commission says they may impound resources that will be in use by politicians as the official election campaign season kicks off.

“A member of the commission, any person designated by the commission or any authorised agency shall have the power to impound or order the impounding of any state resources that are unlawfully used in an election campaign,” IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

Vehicles, equipment, premises and any other state properties under government custody could not be used in campaigns according to the electoral laws.

The IEBC has since asked candidates working for state entities to submit details of their properties by June adding that heavy fines were going to be imposed on those that were going to be found breaking the law.

Pulse Live Kenya

“A person who fails to comply with this notice commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh2 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six years or both,” Chebukati said.

The commission however said it was hard to implement the law as it lacked investigative and prosecutorial powers under Election Offences Act.

Those found breaking the law are investigated and prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

The notice by Chebukati comes after Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Barasa rebranded a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) car and used it in his campaigns.

Didmus Barasa impounded vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

Barasa is accused of changing the vehicles registration plates from GK948J to KBS 709D. In his defence, the MP said the vehicle belonged to his relative and not the constituency as was alluded.

Mwita Maroa Kimilili sub-county commander said the vehicle was impounded in the homestead of the lawmaker at Nasianda village on Tuesday morning.