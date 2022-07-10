Tactics Raila is using to force his way into government - Ruto

Ruto claimed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader is fond of creating a crisis and forcing his way into the government.

While campaigning in Turkana, the UDA party leader alleged that Raila blackmailed his way into the government through the famous March 2018 handshake.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate told his supporters that Raila who “is fond of forcing his way into government” will not have the opportunity to do so in his administration.

“I have told him that there is no uprooting of railway lines this time. There will be no swearing himself in as president. We will ensure he goes to Bondo if he disturbs the peace.

“You threatened people in 2017 and thought there would be no elections. After you boycotted the election, you blackmailed your way into the handshake government. That was the end of the blackmail, threats and games you have played,” Ruto stated.

A tough-talking Ruto alleged that Raila is already scheming to blackmail and force his way into the government “like he did in 2017 and 2018” by threatening to boycott elections if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) does not use the manual voter register.

“If he has realised that he has no numbers and the deep state is not helping him, let him desist from threats. Kenyans will elect their leaders next month, whether he likes or not.

“I will not let him issue threats or ultimatums because Kenya belongs to us all. I assure Kenyans that we will have a peaceful election,” Ruto asserted.