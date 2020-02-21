President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday posted Sh1 million to cover a fine imposed on a man who was incarcerated at the Shimo La Tewa prison.

Mr Benedict Karisa was sent to jail after he was caught ferrying a 2.3-metre python across the Likoni Channel.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Benedict narrated that he was summoned from his quarters to meet with Coast regional coordinator John Elungata who informed him of his release.

Benedict Karisa during a past court appearance. President Uhuru Kenyatta pays Sh1 million fine for man caught with python in Mombasa

He added that he was handed Sh8, 340 and told that the President had given it to him as fare to his home in Mtwapa.

Snake in a suitcase

Karisa had pleaded guilty to being in illegal possession of the python and was immediately sentenced to two years in prison with the alternative of paying the fine.

Mombasa Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet futher directed that the creature be handed over to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for proper handling.

Benedict was arrested after port authorities conducted an x-ray screening of his suitcase and proceeded to open it for further investigations.