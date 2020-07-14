Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata had on Sunday evening claimed that part of the reason President Kenyatta had made changes in the Senate was to ensure his backyard was favored in the new revenue allocation formula.

"The reason I have been telling people to support the President's changes in Parliament is because he wanted his backyard to get a better bargain. That is why when I was crafting the Senate Finance Commitee, I put people who would consider population such as Aaron Cheruyoit because Kericho is as populous as our counties and for the chairmanship is Charles Kibiru who will table the new formula," Kang'ata told a vernacular tv station on Sunday.

On Monday, Kibiru tabled a report which introduced a new formula where population would be the main parameter taking 16 percent, Health (17), Agriculture (10), basic share (20), poverty (15), land area (5) and Urban (4) up from the six parameters in the second formula.

The formula, however, suffered a major setback after Senators allied to both Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Raila Odinga opposed the formula.

Ruto's allies said they would not allow the national government to sabotage devolution even though their counties were benefiting.

Raila's allies in Coastal counties, Ukambani, Narok, and Nyamira Counties protested the formula as it would result in their counties losing their revenue.

The Senate will today debate the new formula after a tactical retreat was made to adjourn debate on Kibiru's proposal.