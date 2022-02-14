Good news for suppliers as Treasury upgrades IFMIS platform

IFMIS serves as Kenya’s public electronic procurement system that provides an end-to-end platform intended to enhance accountability among suppliers and expenditures in both the county and national government.

In a statement on Monday, February 14, Treasury PS Julius Muia said that the update would improve the efficiency and transparency of payments to suppliers.

This enhancement will enable suppliers to receive purchase orders generated from IFMIS via email, receive various email and SMS notifications at various stages after confirmed delivery of goods and services to the purchaser.

Suppliers will also be able to submit invoices through the Kenya Supplier Portal after delivery and inspection of goods or services and track the invoice and payment status through the Kenya Supplier Portal.

Once rolled out, the solution will deliver increased transparency in government procurement and payment processes.

There will also be a reduction in the loss of physical documents because of the ability to upload documents like delivery notes and invoices.

Suppliers will experience and easy virtual and continuous tracking of POs until payment is made

The upgrade will also ensure online access of information by suppliers through the Kenya Supplier Portal.

By allowing suppliers to lodge and monitor claims for tender payments remotely, Treasury will eliminate human interaction with State officials who have in the past been on the spot for demanding bribes to facilitate payments.

Some state officers would intentionally delay or fast track payments depending on their interests in the matters.

“The solution will enhance efficiency in the delivery and payment process as suppliers will not need to physically collect or deliver documents at the Procuring Entity,” said Treasury PS Julius Muia in a recent interview.