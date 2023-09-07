The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Is Intellectual Property turning into a knowledge monopoly?

Prabir Purkayastha and Globetrotter Media

Intellectual property, embodied in patents and other rights, emerged to protect innovative ideas while ensuring public disclosure

Intellectual Property
Intellectual Property

The twentieth century marked a significant shift in the landscape of knowledge production and technology development.

Recommended articles

Gone were the days of lone inventors like Edison, Siemens, Westinghouse, and Graham Bell, who defined the nineteenth century.

Instead, this new era saw the rise of public-funded universities and technical institutions alongside concentrated technology development within the R&D laboratories of large corporations.

Intellectual property
Intellectual property Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 reasons you should take part in Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum

In this phase, the capital was still expanding production. Even though finance capital was already dominant over productive capital, the major capitalists still had a strong manufacturing base.

In this phase of development, science was regarded as a public good and its development was largely concentrated in the university system or publicly funded research institutions. Technology development was largely regarded as a private enterprise.

Science was supposed to produce new knowledge, which could then be mined by technology to produce artifacts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Intellectual property
Intellectual property Pulse Live Kenya

To protect the valuable ideas embedded in these artifacts, the concept of intellectual property emerged.

Patents and other rights were established, serving both a private and public purpose. They offered inventors a limited-term monopoly in exchange for full public disclosure of their inventions, ensuring that knowledge was eventually shared with the public.

The transformation of this centuries-old system was driven by two major shifts in knowledge production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly, the neoliberal order reshaped universities into profit-driven commercial entities, blurring the lines between academia and industry.

Secondly, the boundary between science and technology became increasingly porous, with advances in fields like genetics seamlessly leading to patentable and marketable products. This integration drove many academic disciplines closer to production systems.

Intellectual Property
Intellectual Property Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Time for a digital scale-up in Africa to unlock the continent’s untapped creative economies

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance capital began to exert its influence not only through R&D investments but also by acquiring knowledge produced in universities.

The monopoly over patents and university research enabled finance capital to dominate industrial capital, contributing to the separation of finance from productive capital.

By the end of the twentieth century, finance capital had ruptured from productive capital.

Today, global capital operates as disembodied finance capital, controlling both production and technology markets. This phase sees a distinct separation of knowledge as capital from physical capital like plant and machinery.

Intellectual Property
Intellectual Property Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The transformation of capital into a rent-seeking entity, leveraging its monopoly over knowledge (patents, copyrights, industrial designs, etc.), characterizes the current phase.

Advanced capitalist countries have transitioned toward becoming rentier and 'service' economies, where control over intellectual knowledge and property rights plays a pivotal role in economic dynamics.

This shift in capital dynamics is exemplified by companies like Foxconn/Hon Hai Precision Industries, which manufactures Apple products but holds a small share of the profits due to Apple's ownership of intellectual knowledge and property rights.

Approximately 31 percent of iPhone profits go to Apple, while Foxconn receives less than two percent.

Prabir Purkayastha Prabir Purkayastha Prabir Purkayastha is the founding editor of Newsclick, a digital media platform. He is an activist for science and the free software movement. His most recent book is Knowledge as Commons: Towards Inclusive Science and Technology (LeftWord, 2023). Globetrotter Media Globetrotter Media Globetrotter is an international syndication service founded in 2018 that covers the struggle for democracy and equitable societies across the planet.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Is Intellectual Property turning into a knowledge monopoly?

Is Intellectual Property turning into a knowledge monopoly?

Realising energy efficiency in a time of escalating costs [Contributor's Opinion]

Realising energy efficiency in a time of escalating costs [Contributor's Opinion]

Afdb to disburse $996.6 million to young entrepreneurs looking to tackle climate change

Afdb to disburse $996.6 million to young entrepreneurs looking to tackle climate change

Ghana's cyber fraud costs reach $4.32 Million in six months

Ghana's cyber fraud costs reach $4.32 Million in six months

Indian investors commit $14 billion to Nigeria, to strengthen several Nigerian sectors

Indian investors commit $14 billion to Nigeria, to strengthen several Nigerian sectors

The surge in military coups is dampening investment interest in Africa - AFC

The surge in military coups is dampening investment interest in Africa - AFC

African leaders advocate in-continent processing of abundant mineral wealth

African leaders advocate in-continent processing of abundant mineral wealth

President Ruto calls out the West for charging Africa 5 times more on interest rates than other regions

President Ruto calls out the West for charging Africa 5 times more on interest rates than other regions

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Kenyans hit by 2nd round of taxes from Finance Act 2023

Haco Industries Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi

Kirubi's daughter leaves Sidian Bank as husband prepares for CBK post

Pulse Kenya Announces the Third Edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters voting phase

Jeep Wrangler

What sets the Jeep Wrangler apart in the SUV world?