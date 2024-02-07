Kenya to manufacture transformers after deal with Toyota Tsusho Corporation

What's in the Agreement?

The agreement emphasizes investment in the green energy value chain, focusing on projects such as the Meru Wind power project, Menengai Geothermal, and Isiolo solar power projects.

Additionally, it promotes electrified vehicles, particularly Hydrogen Electric Vehicles (HEVs), and aims to enhance the car assembly industry.

Trade CS Rebecca Miano, Energy CS Davis Chirchir, Roads, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, and President & CEO of Toyota Tsusho Ichiro Kashitani sign collaboration agreement Pulse Live Kenya

The agreement comes just days after Toyota Tsusho officials visited Kenya on January 16 and met with stakeholders including CS Miano, and a delegation from CFAO Kenya.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation's engagement with Kenya dates back to 2012 when it acquired CFAO Kenya, formerly known as Toyota Kenya.

CFAO Kenya and the government jointly own the Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers plant in Thika.

The government intends to revive this plant to manufacture amorphous alloy transformers, addressing past reported shortages and ensuring a stable power supply.

The collaboration is poised to enhance the reliability of Kenya's energy sector, crucial for economic growth and stability.

Trade CS Rebecca Miano hosting a delegation from CFAO Kenya and Toyota Tsusho Corporation. Pulse Live Kenya

With the government's focus on amorphous metal transformers and Toyota Tsusho's involvement in power generation projects like the Menengai Power plant, the nation moves closer to achieving energy sufficiency.